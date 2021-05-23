Wienerberger (OTCMKTS:WBRBY) Earns “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Wienerberger (OTCMKTS:WBRBY) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on WBRBY. HSBC began coverage on Wienerberger in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a buy rating for the company. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Wienerberger in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Wienerberger in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Wienerberger from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Wienerberger in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy.

Get Wienerberger alerts:

Shares of WBRBY stock opened at $7.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.79. Wienerberger has a 1 year low of $3.75 and a 1 year high of $8.45.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.091 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th.

About Wienerberger

Wienerberger AG produces and sells bricks, roof tiles, concrete pavers, and pipe systems in Europe. It operates through Wienerberger Building Solutions, Wienerberger Piping Solutions, and North America segments. The company offers clay blocks for exterior walls, load and non-load-bearing interior walls, and partition walls, as well as for infill and separating walls under the Porotherm and POROTON brand names; facing bricks for faÃ§ades under the Terca brand, and ceramic faÃ§ade tiles under the Argeton brand for hospitals, schools, factories, and offices; clay roof tiles under the Koramic, Sandtoft, and Tondach brands; vitrified clay pipes and fittings, shafts, and accessories for sewage systems; and concrete and clay pavements for various applications that include pedestrian zones, public spaces in train stations or airports, and private terraces or gardens under the Semmelrock brand name, as well as paving bricks and terrace tiles under the Penter brand.

Recommended Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Wienerberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wienerberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.