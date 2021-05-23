Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:WLMS) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:WLMS) – Investment analysts at Colliers Securities issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Williams Industrial Services Group in a report released on Thursday, May 20th. Colliers Securities analyst R. Ryan forecasts that the company will earn $0.12 per share for the quarter. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Williams Industrial Services Group’s FY2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Williams Industrial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday.

Williams Industrial Services Group stock opened at $4.87 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.13 million, a P/E ratio of 33.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.41. Williams Industrial Services Group has a one year low of $0.95 and a one year high of $5.27.

Williams Industrial Services Group (OTCMKTS:WLMS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.13). Williams Industrial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 0.33%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wynnefield Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Industrial Services Group in the first quarter valued at $22,105,000. Minerva Advisors LLC bought a new position in Williams Industrial Services Group during the first quarter worth about $7,117,000. Walthausen & Co. LLC bought a new position in Williams Industrial Services Group during the first quarter worth about $1,334,000. GFI Investment Counsel Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Williams Industrial Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, CapWealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Williams Industrial Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $92,000. 27.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Williams Industrial Services Group Inc provides construction, maintenance, and support services to energy, power, and industrial end markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers maintenance, modification, repair, and other capital project services to extend life cycles of nuclear, paper, fossil fuel, industrial gas, hydro power, natural gas, municipal water and wastewater, and other facilities.

