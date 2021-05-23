Williams Industrial Services Group (OTCMKTS:WLMS) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Williams Industrial Services Group (OTCMKTS:WLMS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Williams Industrial Services Group provides general and specialty construction, maintenance and modification and plant management support services. It serves nuclear, hydro and fossil power generation, pulp and paper, refining, petrochemical and other process and manufacturing industries. Williams Industrial Services Group, formerly known as Global Power Equipment Group, is based in IRVING, Texas. “

OTCMKTS:WLMS traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.87. 151,240 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209,547. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.13 million, a PE ratio of 33.50, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.15. Williams Industrial Services Group has a 1-year low of $0.95 and a 1-year high of $5.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Williams Industrial Services Group (OTCMKTS:WLMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.13). Williams Industrial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 0.33%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Williams Industrial Services Group will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Williams Industrial Services Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Wynnefield Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Industrial Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at $22,105,000. Teton Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Industrial Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Walthausen & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Industrial Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at $1,334,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Industrial Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 27.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Williams Industrial Services Group Company Profile

Williams Industrial Services Group Inc provides construction, maintenance, and support services to energy, power, and industrial end markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers maintenance, modification, repair, and other capital project services to extend life cycles of nuclear, paper, fossil fuel, industrial gas, hydro power, natural gas, municipal water and wastewater, and other facilities.

