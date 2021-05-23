Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 12.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,119 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,491 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Workday were worth $9,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 558.8% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 112 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Workday by 489.5% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 112 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Workday in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workday during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workday during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 63.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WDAY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on Workday from $255.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Workday to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Workday from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Workday in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Workday from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $270.78.

In other Workday news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 12,240 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.83, for a total transaction of $3,155,839.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 196,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.42, for a total value of $50,005,742.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 444,255 shares of company stock valued at $113,608,400. 26.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of WDAY traded down $2.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $231.42. 1,168,331 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,539,017. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Workday, Inc. has a 52-week low of $162.66 and a 52-week high of $282.77. The company has a market cap of $56.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -192.85 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $247.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $240.96.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.18. Workday had a negative return on equity of 4.27% and a negative net margin of 6.54%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human resources. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

