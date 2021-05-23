Yearn Secure (YSEC) Market Capitalization Tops $546,086.54

Yearn Secure (CURRENCY:YSEC) traded 9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 23rd. Over the last seven days, Yearn Secure has traded 47.5% lower against the dollar. One Yearn Secure coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.93 or 0.00002640 BTC on exchanges. Yearn Secure has a total market cap of $546,086.54 and $6,098.00 worth of Yearn Secure was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Yearn Secure alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.57 or 0.00061293 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002842 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003821 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00017121 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002846 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $305.17 or 0.00867046 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,035.64 or 0.08624799 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.48 or 0.00080907 BTC.

Yearn Secure Coin Profile

YSEC is a coin. Yearn Secure’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 587,775 coins. Yearn Secure’s official Twitter account is @YearnSecure and its Facebook page is accessible here . Yearn Secure’s official website is ysec.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The YSEC platform will operate via smart contracts that don't have authority over the funds, only the instigator of the pre-sale will be able to interact with their locked funds as determined in the presale. “

Yearn Secure Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yearn Secure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Yearn Secure should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Yearn Secure using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Yearn Secure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Yearn Secure and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.