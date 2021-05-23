YETI (NYSE:YETI) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

YETI (NYSE:YETI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.280-2.320 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.170. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.31 billion-$1.33 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.28 billion.

Shares of YETI traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $86.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,749,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,462,614. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.49. YETI has a 52 week low of $29.12 and a 52 week high of $90.65. The company has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 2.63.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.17. YETI had a return on equity of 71.70% and a net margin of 15.27%. The firm had revenue of $247.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that YETI will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

YETI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on YETI from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of YETI from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of YETI from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of YETI from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of YETI from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $84.00.

In other news, SVP Hollie Sammons Castro sold 2,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.48, for a total transaction of $172,793.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,938,565.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Roy J. Seiders sold 390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total transaction of $29,308.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 101,396 shares of company stock valued at $8,153,178. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

YETI Company Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, tumblers, mugs, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

