Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $88.52 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) will post sales of $88.52 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Yext’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $89.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $87.90 million. Yext posted sales of $85.35 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yext will report full year sales of $377.65 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $377.00 million to $378.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $431.54 million, with estimates ranging from $422.90 million to $444.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Yext.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). Yext had a negative net margin of 26.70% and a negative return on equity of 47.62%. The firm had revenue of $92.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Yext from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Yext in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Yext from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Yext from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Truist lowered their price target on Yext from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.95.

In other Yext news, COO Brian Distelburger sold 79,957 shares of Yext stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total transaction of $1,582,349.03. Also, insider Marc Ferrentino sold 5,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total transaction of $86,708.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $277,536.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 250,442 shares of company stock worth $4,300,511 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of YEXT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Yext in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,538,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Yext by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,315,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,335,000 after purchasing an additional 775,832 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Yext by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,120,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,375,000 after purchasing an additional 677,933 shares in the last quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yext during the fourth quarter worth $7,074,000. Finally, Pier Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yext in the first quarter valued at $5,667,000. 66.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE YEXT traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,044,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 880,265. Yext has a 52 week low of $12.01 and a 52 week high of $20.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.80 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.19.

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews through its Knowledge Network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories and social networks.

