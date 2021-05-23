Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.45 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) will announce $4.45 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Marsh & McLennan Companies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.46 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.42 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies posted sales of $4.19 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies will report full-year sales of $18.38 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $18.09 billion to $18.54 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $19.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.02 billion to $19.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Marsh & McLennan Companies.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 30.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.64 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MMC. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $111.00 to $136.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.00.

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $136.18. 1,558,447 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,745,545. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 12-month low of $101.51 and a 12-month high of $139.22. The stock has a market cap of $69.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $130.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th were paid a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.42%.

In other news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 6,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total transaction of $706,090.00. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the first quarter worth about $27,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the first quarter worth about $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

Featured Article: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marsh & McLennan Companies (MMC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.