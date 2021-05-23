Zacks: Analysts Anticipate MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) to Announce $1.58 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) to announce $1.58 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for MetLife’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.49 to $1.61. MetLife posted earnings of $0.83 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 90.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MetLife will report full-year earnings of $7.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.95 to $7.22. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $7.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.95 to $7.16. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow MetLife.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.72. MetLife had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The business had revenue of $16.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently commented on MET. Argus lifted their price target on shares of MetLife from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of MetLife from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $58.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MetLife currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.79.

Shares of NYSE MET traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $64.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,852,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,109,796. MetLife has a 1-year low of $32.72 and a 1-year high of $67.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $56.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This is an increase from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. MetLife’s payout ratio is presently 31.17%.

In related news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total value of $710,380.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,784,172.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of MetLife by 2.2% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 8,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of MetLife by 8.0% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of MetLife by 4.7% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management increased its position in shares of MetLife by 3.8% in the first quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 6,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of MetLife by 29.9% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. 73.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

