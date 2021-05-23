Zacks: Analysts Anticipate QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) Will Post Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

Posted by on May 23rd, 2021

Analysts predict that QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) will report earnings of $0.66 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for QTS Realty Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.64 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.68. QTS Realty Trust reported earnings per share of $0.70 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QTS Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $2.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.54 to $2.76. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.78 to $3.02. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow QTS Realty Trust.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.63). QTS Realty Trust had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 1.30%.

Several brokerages recently commented on QTS. Evercore ISI began coverage on QTS Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on QTS Realty Trust from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays upped their target price on QTS Realty Trust from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on QTS Realty Trust from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.77.

QTS stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.74. The company had a trading volume of 281,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,469. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.31 and a 200-day moving average of $62.53. QTS Realty Trust has a one year low of $55.91 and a one year high of $72.60. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of -120.65 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. QTS Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 70.42%.

In other news, Director John W. Barter sold 10,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total transaction of $678,050.61. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,304,117.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen E. Westhead sold 12,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total value of $786,312.60. Insiders have sold 30,613 shares of company stock worth $1,962,757 over the last ninety days. 12.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in QTS Realty Trust by 91.6% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 5,155,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $319,873,000 after buying an additional 2,464,326 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its position in QTS Realty Trust by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,989,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $184,972,000 after buying an additional 42,000 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in QTS Realty Trust by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,036,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,366,000 after buying an additional 223,588 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in QTS Realty Trust by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,941,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $120,123,000 after buying an additional 211,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in QTS Realty Trust by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,479,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,526,000 after buying an additional 96,129 shares during the last quarter.

About QTS Realty Trust

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

See Also: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on QTS Realty Trust (QTS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS)

Receive News & Ratings for QTS Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QTS Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit