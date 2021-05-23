Zacks: Analysts Anticipate QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) Will Post Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

Analysts predict that QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) will report earnings of $0.66 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for QTS Realty Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.64 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.68. QTS Realty Trust reported earnings per share of $0.70 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QTS Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $2.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.54 to $2.76. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.78 to $3.02. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow QTS Realty Trust.

Get QTS Realty Trust alerts:

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.63). QTS Realty Trust had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 1.30%.

Several brokerages recently commented on QTS. Evercore ISI began coverage on QTS Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on QTS Realty Trust from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays upped their target price on QTS Realty Trust from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on QTS Realty Trust from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.77.

QTS stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.74. The company had a trading volume of 281,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,469. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.31 and a 200-day moving average of $62.53. QTS Realty Trust has a one year low of $55.91 and a one year high of $72.60. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of -120.65 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. QTS Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 70.42%.

In other news, Director John W. Barter sold 10,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total transaction of $678,050.61. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,304,117.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen E. Westhead sold 12,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total value of $786,312.60. Insiders have sold 30,613 shares of company stock worth $1,962,757 over the last ninety days. 12.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in QTS Realty Trust by 91.6% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 5,155,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $319,873,000 after buying an additional 2,464,326 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its position in QTS Realty Trust by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,989,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $184,972,000 after buying an additional 42,000 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in QTS Realty Trust by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,036,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,366,000 after buying an additional 223,588 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in QTS Realty Trust by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,941,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $120,123,000 after buying an additional 211,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in QTS Realty Trust by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,479,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,526,000 after buying an additional 96,129 shares during the last quarter.

About QTS Realty Trust

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

See Also: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on QTS Realty Trust (QTS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for QTS Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QTS Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.