Zacks: Analysts Anticipate RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $205.96 Million

Equities research analysts expect RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) to announce $205.96 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for RPC’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $199.15 million to $216.60 million. RPC reported sales of $89.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 130.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RPC will report full-year sales of $817.06 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $779.05 million to $856.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $956.29 million, with estimates ranging from $902.93 million to $1.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for RPC.

Get RPC alerts:

RPC (NYSE:RES) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $182.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.04 million. RPC had a negative net margin of 11.44% and a negative return on equity of 9.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share.

RES has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of RPC from $3.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of RPC from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

In related news, CEO Gary W. Rollins sold 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.77, for a total value of $2,369,500.00. Also, major shareholder Lor Inc sold 185,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.80, for a total transaction of $1,258,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 84,500,924 shares in the company, valued at $574,606,283.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,463,309 shares of company stock worth $20,204,640 over the last three months. 69.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in RPC in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in RPC in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in RPC in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in RPC by 696.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,964 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 6,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in RPC in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RES remained flat at $$5.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 856,003 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,143,613. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.31 and a 200-day moving average of $4.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.90 and a beta of 2.12. RPC has a 52-week low of $2.23 and a 52-week high of $7.43.

About RPC

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

Further Reading: Trading on Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RPC (RES)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RPC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.