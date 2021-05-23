Zacks: Analysts Anticipate RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Will Announce Earnings of $1.27 Per Share

Brokerages expect RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) to report $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for RPM International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.30. RPM International reported earnings per share of $1.13 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RPM International will report full year earnings of $4.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.11 to $4.17. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.15 to $4.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow RPM International.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. RPM International had a return on equity of 35.89% and a net margin of 7.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share.

Several research firms have weighed in on RPM. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on RPM International from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on RPM International from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. G.Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of RPM International in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.33.

In other news, Director Thomas Gross sold 1,887 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.59, for a total transaction of $170,943.33. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,399.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPM. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in RPM International by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 304 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of RPM International by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,886 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of RPM International by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 20,169 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of RPM International by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of RPM International by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 20,144 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 74.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE RPM traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $94.05. 358,837 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 438,518. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $94.42 and a 200-day moving average of $89.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. RPM International has a 52 week low of $68.99 and a 52 week high of $99.30. The stock has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.51%.

About RPM International

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers and sealants, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; and insulated building cladding materials and concrete form wall systems.

