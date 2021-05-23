Zacks: Analysts Expect Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $54.85 Million

Equities research analysts expect Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) to post sales of $54.85 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Community Trust Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $54.70 million and the highest is $55.00 million. Community Trust Bancorp reported sales of $51.34 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st.
On average, analysts expect that Community Trust Bancorp will report full year sales of $218.10 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $217.00 million to $219.20 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $205.10 million, with estimates ranging from $201.00 million to $209.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Community Trust Bancorp.
Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $55.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.15 million. Community Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 32.63%.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTBI. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 23,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 4,993 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Community Trust Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 4,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Community Trust Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.48% of the company’s stock.
Shares of CTBI opened at $45.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.25. The stock has a market cap of $804.31 million, a PE ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.88. Community Trust Bancorp has a 12 month low of $27.74 and a 12 month high of $47.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.97%.
About Community Trust Bancorp
Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, checking accounts, savings accounts and savings certificates, individual retirement accounts and Keogh plans, and money market accounts.
