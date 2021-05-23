Zacks: Analysts Expect Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $54.85 Million

Equities research analysts expect Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) to post sales of $54.85 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Community Trust Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $54.70 million and the highest is $55.00 million. Community Trust Bancorp reported sales of $51.34 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Community Trust Bancorp will report full year sales of $218.10 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $217.00 million to $219.20 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $205.10 million, with estimates ranging from $201.00 million to $209.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Community Trust Bancorp.

Get Community Trust Bancorp alerts:

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $55.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.15 million. Community Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 32.63%.

A number of research analysts have commented on CTBI shares. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Community Trust Bancorp in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Community Trust Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTBI. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 23,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 4,993 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Community Trust Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 4,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Community Trust Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTBI opened at $45.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.25. The stock has a market cap of $804.31 million, a PE ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.88. Community Trust Bancorp has a 12 month low of $27.74 and a 12 month high of $47.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.97%.

About Community Trust Bancorp

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, checking accounts, savings accounts and savings certificates, individual retirement accounts and Keogh plans, and money market accounts.

Read More: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Community Trust Bancorp (CTBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Community Trust Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Trust Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.