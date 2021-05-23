Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.77 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) will report $1.77 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Agios Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.50 million to $2.03 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $37.35 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 95.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Agios Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $6.49 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.18 million to $6.80 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $34.73 million, with estimates ranging from $15.82 million to $57.46 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Agios Pharmaceuticals.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $26.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.23) by $28.18. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 40.48% and a negative net margin of 161.11%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 price target (down previously from $55.00) on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.83.

In other Agios Pharmaceuticals news, insider Christopher Bowden sold 17,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total value of $970,718.32. Also, insider Darrin Miles sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total value of $105,578.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,302 shares of company stock valued at $1,154,100. Insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB grew its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 130,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,633,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 91,616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,970,000 after purchasing an additional 15,121 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $689,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 17,822 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 5,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 217,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,421,000 after purchasing an additional 3,535 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.11. 521,460 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 601,737. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $32.47 and a 1-year high of $58.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.23.

About Agios Pharmaceuticals

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of biology. The company offers TIBSOVO (ivosidenib), an oral targeted inhibitor for treating adult patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (R/R AML), as well as to treat patients with newly diagnosed AML; and IDHIFA (enasidenib), an oral targeted inhibitor for patients with R/R AML and an isocitrate dehydrogenase 2 mutation.

