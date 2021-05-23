Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) Will Post Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Brokerages expect Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) to report $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Outfront Media’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the highest is $0.16. Outfront Media posted earnings of ($0.15) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 180%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Outfront Media will report full-year earnings of $0.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $0.89. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $1.81. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Outfront Media.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $259.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.23 million. Outfront Media had a negative return on equity of 13.77% and a negative net margin of 12.14%. The firm’s revenue was down 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Outfront Media from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Outfront Media from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Outfront Media from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Outfront Media from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.86.

Outfront Media stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $23.09. 905,222 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,873,742. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.72. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of -21.38, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. Outfront Media has a twelve month low of $12.60 and a twelve month high of $24.98.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Outfront Media by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 109,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 5,971 shares in the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Outfront Media by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 111,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,183,000 after buying an additional 3,850 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in Outfront Media by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 468,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,154,000 after buying an additional 52,900 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in Outfront Media by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 17,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 4,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Outfront Media by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 982,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,227,000 after buying an additional 30,412 shares during the last quarter. 89.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Outfront Media

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

