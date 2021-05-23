Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) Will Post Earnings of -$0.31 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) to report earnings per share of ($0.31) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Park Hotels & Resorts’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the lowest is ($0.41). Park Hotels & Resorts reported earnings of ($0.75) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 58.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts will report full-year earnings of ($0.90) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.19) to ($0.19). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $1.88. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Park Hotels & Resorts.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $165.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.27 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 225.36% and a negative return on equity of 18.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 72.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.10.

In other news, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 11,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total value of $241,044.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,174,578.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PK. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 72.5% during the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth $32,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. 85.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PK traded down $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.20. 3,475,996 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,467,823. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.09. The company has a quick ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Park Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $7.95 and a fifty-two week high of $24.67.

Park Hotels & Resorts

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

