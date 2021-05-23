Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $352.90 Million

Brokerages expect Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) to announce $352.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Park-Ohio’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $358.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $346.00 million. Park-Ohio posted sales of $228.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Park-Ohio will report full year sales of $1.44 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.45 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $1.55 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Park-Ohio.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $359.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.30 million. Park-Ohio had a positive return on equity of 1.46% and a negative net margin of 0.02%.

PKOH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Park-Ohio from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Park-Ohio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Park-Ohio from $37.50 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

PKOH traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.38. 19,698 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,364. The firm has a market capitalization of $457.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,212.26 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Park-Ohio has a one year low of $13.44 and a one year high of $41.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.29.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Park-Ohio’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5,000.00%.

In other news, Director James W. Wert sold 4,000 shares of Park-Ohio stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total value of $153,880.00. Also, Director James W. Wert sold 6,000 shares of Park-Ohio stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.62, for a total transaction of $237,720.00. Insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 758,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,452,000 after purchasing an additional 18,466 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 257,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,945,000 after purchasing an additional 32,085 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 73.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 17,712 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 12,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 301.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products.

