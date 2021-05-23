Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $15.36 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) will announce sales of $15.36 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Smith Micro Software’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $15.02 million to $15.80 million. Smith Micro Software posted sales of $12.93 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Smith Micro Software will report full-year sales of $62.36 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $60.37 million to $65.90 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $82.63 million, with estimates ranging from $79.70 million to $86.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Smith Micro Software.

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.94 million. Smith Micro Software had a negative net margin of 2.24% and a positive return on equity of 4.84%.

SMSI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley increased their price objective on Smith Micro Software from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Smith Micro Software from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Smith Micro Software in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Smith Micro Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Smith Micro Software from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.17.

Smith Micro Software stock opened at $5.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $268.66 million, a PE ratio of 64.63 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.90. Smith Micro Software has a 1-year low of $3.50 and a 1-year high of $8.05.

In other news, Director Thomas G. Campbell sold 15,000 shares of Smith Micro Software stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total value of $76,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,840. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 24.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Smith Micro Software during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in shares of Smith Micro Software by 77.9% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 32,562 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 14,254 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Smith Micro Software during the first quarter worth approximately $1,359,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smith Micro Software during the first quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Smith Micro Software in the 1st quarter valued at $275,000. 20.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Smith Micro Software Company Profile

Smith Micro Software, Inc develops and sells software to enhance the mobile experience to wireless and cable service providers worldwide. The company provides SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, and SafePath Home product suite that offers tools to protect digital lifestyles and manage connected devices inside and outside the home; and CommSuite that allows users to manage voice messages, as well as voice-to-text transcription messaging.

