Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Will Announce Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Analysts expect The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) to report earnings per share of $0.47 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for The Western Union’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.48. The Western Union reported earnings per share of $0.41 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that The Western Union will report full-year earnings of $2.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.02 to $2.09. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.19 to $2.35. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for The Western Union.

Get The Western Union alerts:

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.44. The Western Union had a return on equity of 775.45% and a net margin of 15.44%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The Western Union’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have commented on WU shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Western Union from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on The Western Union from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays increased their price target on The Western Union from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on The Western Union from $24.00 to $25.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.32.

WU traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $24.57. 5,850,903 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,398,687. The firm has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 0.99. The Western Union has a 12-month low of $18.78 and a 12-month high of $26.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.47 and a 200 day moving average of $23.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. The Western Union’s payout ratio is 50.27%.

In other news, CFO Rajesh K. Agrawal sold 109,510 shares of The Western Union stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total value of $2,732,274.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 519,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,966,265.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew Summerill sold 2,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $69,448.50. Insiders have sold 417,292 shares of company stock worth $10,090,029 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WU. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Western Union in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Western Union by 347.8% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in The Western Union during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Western Union in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 42.5% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,868 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

The Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents.

See Also: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Western Union (WU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.