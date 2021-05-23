Zacks: Brokerages Expect C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) Will Post Earnings of -$0.68 Per Share

Brokerages expect C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) to post ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for C4 Therapeutics’ earnings. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that C4 Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.75) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.99) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for C4 Therapeutics.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $7.43 million during the quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CCCC shares. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded C4 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

In related news, insider Adam Crystal sold 15,000 shares of C4 Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.77, for a total value of $566,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $566,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $38,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in C4 Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $41,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $72,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in C4 Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $147,000. 52.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CCCC traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $36.38. The company had a trading volume of 272,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,715. C4 Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $22.40 and a 52 week high of $48.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 8.55 and a current ratio of 8.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.24.

C4 Therapeutics Company Profile

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable degrader that is in preclinical stage targeting IKZF1/3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

