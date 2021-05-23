Zacks: Brokerages Expect NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.06 Billion

Analysts expect NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) to report sales of $5.06 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for NextEra Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.00 billion and the highest is $5.13 billion. NextEra Energy reported sales of $4.20 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that NextEra Energy will report full-year sales of $20.56 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $19.89 billion to $21.22 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $22.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.24 billion to $23.47 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for NextEra Energy.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis.

NEE has been the topic of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.03.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $8,970,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 3,750 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,209 shares in the company, valued at $2,576,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 350,316 shares of company stock worth $26,377,231 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth $2,351,012,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,066,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,266,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,918 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 290.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,759,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,987,325,000 after purchasing an additional 19,155,193 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 293.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,373,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,571,834,000 after purchasing an additional 15,195,906 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 287.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 15,819,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,220,462,000 after purchasing an additional 11,737,595 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.82% of the company’s stock.

NEE stock traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $74.44. The company had a trading volume of 8,689,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,415,039. NextEra Energy has a 12-month low of $56.79 and a 12-month high of $87.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.82. The stock has a market cap of $146.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.16.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NextEra Energy (NEE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.