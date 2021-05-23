Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) to Sell

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It develops and commercializes prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceuticals for the treatment of central nervous system, respiratory and skin related disorders. The Company’s product candidate consists of COL-195, COL-196, COL-171, COL-003 and COL-172 which are in different clinical trial. It developed a formulation platform technology, DETERx, for the treatment of chronic pain. Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. is based in CUMBERLAND, United States. “

Shares of NASDAQ COLL opened at $25.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $881.25 million, a P/E ratio of 21.55, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.99. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $15.66 and a one year high of $26.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $87.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.21 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 24.52%. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Collegium Pharmaceutical will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Alison B. Fleming sold 6,011 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total transaction of $140,416.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 157,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,688,800.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Joseph Ciaffoni sold 64,768 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total value of $1,468,290.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 343,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,777,510.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 127,854 shares of company stock worth $3,034,995 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.18% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLL. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, oral formulation of oxycodone; and Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; and Xtampza ER for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment.

