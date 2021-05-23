Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) to Sell

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It develops and commercializes prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceuticals for the treatment of central nervous system, respiratory and skin related disorders. The Company’s product candidate consists of COL-195, COL-196, COL-171, COL-003 and COL-172 which are in different clinical trial. It developed a formulation platform technology, DETERx, for the treatment of chronic pain. Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. is based in CUMBERLAND, United States. “
Shares of NASDAQ COLL opened at $25.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $881.25 million, a P/E ratio of 21.55, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.99. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $15.66 and a one year high of $26.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.29.
In other news, insider Alison B. Fleming sold 6,011 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total transaction of $140,416.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 157,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,688,800.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Joseph Ciaffoni sold 64,768 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total value of $1,468,290.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 343,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,777,510.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 127,854 shares of company stock worth $3,034,995 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.18% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLL. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000.
Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile
Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, oral formulation of oxycodone; and Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; and Xtampza ER for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment.
Recommended Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Collegium Pharmaceutical (COLL)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.