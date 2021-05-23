Zacks Investment Research Lowers Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nicolet Bankshares Inc. is a bank holding company for Nicolet National Bank. The company provides commercial and retail banking services for businesses and individuals primarily in northeast and central Wisconsin and the upper peninsula of Michigan. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. is headquartered in Green Bay, Wisconsin. “

Get Nicolet Bankshares alerts:

Separately, Maxim Group lifted their target price on Nicolet Bankshares from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd.

NASDAQ:NCBS opened at $78.48 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.51. The company has a market capitalization of $781.66 million, a PE ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Nicolet Bankshares has a 52-week low of $48.81 and a 52-week high of $86.25.

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.11. Nicolet Bankshares had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 30.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nicolet Bankshares will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nicolet Bankshares news, SVP Patrick Joseph Madson sold 1,000 shares of Nicolet Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.40, for a total value of $75,400.00. Also, CFO Ann Kuchera Lawson sold 2,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.14, for a total value of $166,975.02. Company insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $625,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 13,269 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 3,481 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,676 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,542 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 2,230 shares during the period. 38.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nicolet Bankshares

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services for businesses and individuals. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Article: What does earnings per share mean?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nicolet Bankshares (NCBS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nicolet Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nicolet Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.