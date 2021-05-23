Zacks Investment Research Lowers SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) to Sell

Posted by on May 23rd, 2021

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SQZ Biotechnologies Company is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It develops transformative cell therapies for patients with cancer, infectious diseases and other serious conditions. The company’s prime product candidate consist SQZ-PBMC-HPV which is in clinical stage. SQZ Biotechnologies Company is based In Watertown, Massachusetts. “

Separately, Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of SQZ Biotechnologies in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SQZ Biotechnologies presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.75.

SQZ stock opened at $13.47 on Wednesday. SQZ Biotechnologies has a twelve month low of $11.15 and a twelve month high of $36.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.66.

SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.10. Sell-side analysts expect that SQZ Biotechnologies will post -2.39 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in SQZ Biotechnologies by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in SQZ Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in SQZ Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in SQZ Biotechnologies by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in SQZ Biotechnologies by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 2,992 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.01% of the company’s stock.

About SQZ Biotechnologies

SQZ Biotechnologies Company, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative cell therapies for patients with cancer, infectious diseases, and other serious conditions. Its lead product candidate is SQZ-PBMC-HPV, from its SQZ Antigen Presenting Cells platform, which is in a Phase I clinical trial as a monotherapy and in combination with other immuno-oncology agents for the treatment of HPV16+ advanced or metastatic solid tumors, including cervical, head-and-neck, anal, penile, vulvar, and vaginal cancer.

