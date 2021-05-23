Zacks Investment Research Lowers TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TELA Bio Inc. is a commercial stage medical technology company. It is focused on the designing, developing and marketing of tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction. The company offers a portfolio of advanced reinforced tissue matrices. TELA Bio Inc. is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania. “

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of TELA Bio in a report on Thursday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TELA Bio presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.40.

NASDAQ TELA opened at $13.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 13.34 and a quick ratio of 12.01. TELA Bio has a twelve month low of $11.03 and a twelve month high of $23.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.48 and its 200 day moving average is $15.06.

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.08). TELA Bio had a negative net margin of 145.90% and a negative return on equity of 56.47%. Equities research analysts forecast that TELA Bio will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.

In other TELA Bio news, insider Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2- acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.08 per share, with a total value of $181,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.79 per share, with a total value of $137,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 88,660 shares of company stock valued at $1,165,835. 19.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of TELA Bio by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 306,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,611,000 after acquiring an additional 12,928 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TELA Bio in the 4th quarter valued at about $165,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of TELA Bio by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 309,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,652,000 after buying an additional 20,718 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its stake in shares of TELA Bio by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 122,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after buying an additional 9,140 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of TELA Bio by 270.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 13,247 shares during the period. 67.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TELA Bio, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and marketing of tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction. The company provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.

