Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) to “Buy”

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $58.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.88% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Vectrus, Inc. engages in providing infrastructure asset management, logistics and supply chain management, and information technology and network communication services. Its services include operations, maintenance, management, engineering and sustainment for physical assets including a wide variety of facilities, information technology, network and communication systems, vehicles and equipment. The Company serves U.S. government customers worldwide. Vectrus, Inc. is based in United States. “

Shares of VEC stock opened at $51.38 on Friday. Vectrus has a 1 year low of $36.83 and a 1 year high of $60.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $602.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 1.47.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.46. Vectrus had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 16.30%. Equities research analysts expect that Vectrus will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Kevin A. Leonard sold 1,750 shares of Vectrus stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.56, for a total transaction of $102,480.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,215.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VEC. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Vectrus by 97.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 476 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Vectrus in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vectrus in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Vectrus in the 4th quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vectrus in the 1st quarter worth $198,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

Vectrus Company Profile

Vectrus, Inc provides facility and base operations, supply chain and logistics, information technology mission support, and engineering and digital integration services. It offers facility and base operations services, such as facilities operations and maintenance, base life support, facilities engineering and management, airfield management, civil engineering, public works, transportation operations, and emergency services.

