Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) Hits New 52-Week High Following Dividend Announcement

Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $177.67 and last traded at $176.08, with a volume of 2277 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $171.28.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 25.97%.

ZTS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Zoetis from $166.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Bank of America raised Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Zoetis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.67.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $167.66 and a 200 day moving average of $162.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.44, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.64.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 55.11% and a net margin of 25.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,055 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total transaction of $324,792.75. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 11,637 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total value of $1,979,919.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,173,019.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,692 shares of company stock worth $3,319,012 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Zoetis by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 45,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,155,000 after acquiring an additional 4,607 shares during the period. Motco increased its stake in Zoetis by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 44,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,005,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new position in Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth $20,657,000. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Zoetis by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,417,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Company Profile (NYSE:ZTS)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

