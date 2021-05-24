-$0.04 EPS Expected for Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) will post ($0.04) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Tilly’s’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.01 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.13). Tilly’s posted earnings of ($0.59) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 93.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, June 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Tilly’s will report full-year earnings of $0.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.83. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $1.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Tilly’s.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The specialty retailer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.10. Tilly’s had a negative return on equity of 0.76% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. The company had revenue of $177.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.37 million.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TLYS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tilly’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Pivotal Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tilly’s in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

TLYS stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $12.75. 117,992 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,687. Tilly’s has a 1-year low of $5.01 and a 1-year high of $13.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.25. The firm has a market cap of $383.52 million, a PE ratio of -254.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 2.03.

In other news, insider Jonathon David Kosoff sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.42, for a total transaction of $155,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $155,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bernard Zeichner sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total value of $187,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 76,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $958,905.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 184,644 shares of company stock valued at $2,198,957. Insiders own 28.16% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Tilly’s during the first quarter valued at $144,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Tilly’s during the first quarter valued at $449,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Tilly’s by 44.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,615 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 4,770 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Tilly’s by 240.5% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 38,151 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 26,945 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Tilly’s by 1.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 415,243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,701,000 after buying an additional 5,470 shares during the period. 59.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tilly’s

Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

