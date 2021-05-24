-$0.05 EPS Expected for FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) will report ($0.05) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for FuelCell Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.06). FuelCell Energy posted earnings per share of ($0.07) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, June 11th.

On average, analysts expect that FuelCell Energy will report full year earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.21). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.13). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover FuelCell Energy.

Get FuelCell Energy alerts:

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The energy company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.11). FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 136.60% and a negative return on equity of 39.99%. The firm had revenue of $14.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share.

FCEL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of FuelCell Energy from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. FuelCell Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.92.

In related news, CAO Jennifer D. Arasimowicz sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total transaction of $37,380.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,745.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Jennifer D. Arasimowicz sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.46, for a total transaction of $107,680.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,000 shares of company stock worth $346,020. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FCEL. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 29.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FCEL opened at $8.91 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.25, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.76. FuelCell Energy has a 12 month low of $1.58 and a 12 month high of $29.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.08 and a beta of 5.03.

About FuelCell Energy

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed baseload power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and carbon utilization, as well as micro-grid and multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.

Featured Article: Dividend Kings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FuelCell Energy (FCEL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FuelCell Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FuelCell Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.