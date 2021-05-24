-$0.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) will announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Luminar Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.08) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.06). The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Luminar Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.42). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.32) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.25). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Luminar Technologies.

Get Luminar Technologies alerts:

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $5.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.00 million.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LAZR shares. Bank of America started coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Northland Securities raised Luminar Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Luminar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.75.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 1,200.0% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LAZR traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.99. 152,669 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,326,084. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.41. Luminar Technologies has a 12 month low of $9.95 and a 12 month high of $47.80.

About Luminar Technologies

Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger cars and commercial trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Luminar Technologies (LAZR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Luminar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luminar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.