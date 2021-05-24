$0.08 EPS Expected for Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) to report earnings of $0.08 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Option Care Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.10. Option Care Health reported earnings per share of ($0.04) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 300%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Option Care Health will report full year earnings of $0.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.82. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Option Care Health.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $759.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.47 million. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 0.92% and a net margin of 0.29%. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS.

OPCH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Option Care Health from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Option Care Health from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Barrington Research upgraded Option Care Health to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, March 12th. Truist upped their price objective on Option Care Health from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Option Care Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.94.

In other news, CFO Michael H. Shapiro acquired 2,500 shares of Option Care Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.33 per share, with a total value of $40,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,825. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy P. Sullivan sold 12,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $240,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 53,355 shares of company stock valued at $922,938 over the last ninety days. 47.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OPCH. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Option Care Health by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Option Care Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Option Care Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Option Care Health by 64.9% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Option Care Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $172,000. 30.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OPCH stock traded up $0.21 on Monday, reaching $18.92. 16,348 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,052,359. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 374.27 and a beta of 1.11. Option Care Health has a one year low of $10.52 and a one year high of $21.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.69.

Option Care Health Company Profile

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; anti-infective therapies and services; home infusion services to treat heart failures; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders; and immunoglobulin infusion therapies.

