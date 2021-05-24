-$0.09 EPS Expected for SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) This Quarter

Analysts expect SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) to post ($0.09) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for SeaChange International’s earnings. SeaChange International reported earnings of ($0.14) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, June 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SeaChange International will report full-year earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current fiscal year. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover SeaChange International.

SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The software maker reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. SeaChange International had a negative return on equity of 49.90% and a negative net margin of 98.91%. The business had revenue of $5.12 million during the quarter.

SEAC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut SeaChange International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 17th. Aegis initiated coverage on shares of SeaChange International in a report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of SEAC traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.13. The stock had a trading volume of 7,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,039,962. SeaChange International has a fifty-two week low of $0.69 and a fifty-two week high of $2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $54.40 million, a PE ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.15.

In related news, Chairman Robert M. Pons purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.04 per share, with a total value of $104,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 407,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,127.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEAC. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in SeaChange International by 427.1% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 559,796 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 453,602 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in SeaChange International by 140.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 78,946 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 46,181 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in SeaChange International by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 35,162 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 10,101 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in SeaChange International during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in SeaChange International during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. 16.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SeaChange International

SeaChange International, Inc provides multiscreen, advertising, and premium over the top (OTT) video products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management, and distribution of video and advertising content worldwide. It offers video products, including SeaChange Adrenalin, a multiscreen video back office platform that enables service providers to manage, monetize, and deliver a seamless viewing experience across televisions, personal computers (PCs), tablets, smartphones, and other IP-enabled devices; MediaMaker, an OTT video cloud platform that enables operators, broadcasters, media companies, and content owners to ingest, manage, monetize, and distribute their content across networks and devices; and SeaChange AssetFlow, a content management solution, which is used to receive, manage, and publish content for viewing on televisions, tablets, PCs, and other consumer devices.

