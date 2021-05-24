-$0.44 Earnings Per Share Expected for AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) This Quarter

Analysts expect that AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) will announce earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for AVEO Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.15) and the lowest is ($0.63). AVEO Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.42) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AVEO Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.74) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.76) to ($0.65). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.51) to $1.19. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for AVEO Pharmaceuticals.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.26). AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 95.76% and a negative net margin of 689.38%. The business had revenue of $1.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 million.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AVEO shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on AVEO Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $7.02 on Friday. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $4.07 and a fifty-two week high of $18.24. The firm has a market cap of $241.21 million, a PE ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.24. The company has a quick ratio of 6.38, a current ratio of 6.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

About AVEO Pharmaceuticals

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing medicines for cancer patients. It markets its lead candidate, FOTIVDA, an oral, once-daily, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC); and tivozanib for the treatment of RCC.

