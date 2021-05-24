-$0.97 EPS Expected for Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) This Quarter

Posted by on May 24th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) to report earnings of ($0.97) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Insmed’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.77) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.49). Insmed posted earnings of ($0.64) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 51.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Insmed will report full-year earnings of ($3.29) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.79) to ($2.50). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($2.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.69) to ($1.58). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Insmed.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.02. Insmed had a negative net margin of 190.36% and a negative return on equity of 103.03%. The company had revenue of $40.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.74) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on INSM shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Insmed from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Insmed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.38.

In related news, CEO William Lewis sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total transaction of $1,809,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,309,513.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John Soriano sold 45,412 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.38, for a total value of $1,833,736.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,159,926.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Insmed by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,302,545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $384,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650,241 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Insmed by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,218,576 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $211,808,000 after acquiring an additional 396,163 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Insmed by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,764,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $128,210,000 after acquiring an additional 60,610 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Insmed by 927.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,877,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $97,998,000 after acquiring an additional 2,597,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Insmed by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,834,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,546,000 after acquiring an additional 39,880 shares in the last quarter.

Insmed stock opened at $25.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.16, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Insmed has a 1 year low of $23.81 and a 1 year high of $45.44. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 2.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.30.

About Insmed

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

Featured Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Insmed (INSM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM)

Receive News & Ratings for Insmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit