-$0.97 EPS Expected for Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) to report earnings of ($0.97) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Insmed’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.77) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.49). Insmed posted earnings of ($0.64) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 51.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Insmed will report full-year earnings of ($3.29) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.79) to ($2.50). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($2.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.69) to ($1.58). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Insmed.

Get Insmed alerts:

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.02. Insmed had a negative net margin of 190.36% and a negative return on equity of 103.03%. The company had revenue of $40.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.74) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on INSM shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Insmed from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Insmed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.38.

In related news, CEO William Lewis sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total transaction of $1,809,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,309,513.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John Soriano sold 45,412 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.38, for a total value of $1,833,736.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,159,926.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Insmed by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,302,545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $384,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650,241 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Insmed by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,218,576 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $211,808,000 after acquiring an additional 396,163 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Insmed by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,764,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $128,210,000 after acquiring an additional 60,610 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Insmed by 927.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,877,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $97,998,000 after acquiring an additional 2,597,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Insmed by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,834,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,546,000 after acquiring an additional 39,880 shares in the last quarter.

Insmed stock opened at $25.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.16, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Insmed has a 1 year low of $23.81 and a 1 year high of $45.44. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 2.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.30.

About Insmed

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

Featured Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Insmed (INSM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Insmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.