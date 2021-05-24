$1.03 Billion in Sales Expected for Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) to post $1.03 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Capri’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $997.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $1.08 billion. Capri reported sales of $1.19 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, May 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capri will report full year sales of $3.89 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.86 billion to $3.95 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $4.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.69 billion to $5.27 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Capri.

CPRI has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded Capri from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup upped their price target on Capri from $32.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. OTR Global upgraded Capri to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Capri from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Capri from $48.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.10.

NYSE:CPRI opened at $52.34 on Monday. Capri has a 12 month low of $13.80 and a 12 month high of $59.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 2.50.

In related news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 687 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $36,823.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Capri by 183.2% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Capri by 138.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capri during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capri during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capri during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 89.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

