$1.21 Billion in Sales Expected for CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) will announce $1.21 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for CVR Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.15 billion and the highest is $1.27 billion. CVR Energy reported sales of $675.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 79.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CVR Energy will report full-year sales of $5.22 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.97 billion to $5.48 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $5.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.59 billion to $5.78 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CVR Energy.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.16). CVR Energy had a negative return on equity of 30.75% and a negative net margin of 4.86%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded CVR Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup upgraded CVR Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on CVR Energy from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CVR Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,181,000. Unison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CVR Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $405,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its position in CVR Energy by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 60,044 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC lifted its position in CVR Energy by 69.8% during the 4th quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 24,542 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 10,086 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in CVR Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $406,000.

Shares of CVI traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 837,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 670,584. CVR Energy has a 12-month low of $9.81 and a 12-month high of $27.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of -11.31 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.70 and its 200 day moving average is $18.59.

CVR Energy Company Profile

CVR Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

