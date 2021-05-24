$1.84 Billion in Sales Expected for Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) will report $1.84 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Avis Budget Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $1.85 billion. Avis Budget Group posted sales of $760.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 142.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avis Budget Group will report full-year sales of $7.32 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.84 billion to $7.50 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $8.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.46 billion to $8.83 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Avis Budget Group.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.38) by $1.92. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Avis Budget Group had a negative net margin of 13.86% and a negative return on equity of 199.17%. The firm’s revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.40) earnings per share.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CAR. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $50.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Avis Budget Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.33.

CAR stock traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $84.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,478,709. The company has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of -8.31 and a beta of 2.35. Avis Budget Group has a 12 month low of $17.46 and a 12 month high of $90.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.17.

In other news, Director Lynn Krominga sold 5,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $480,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $720,020.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian J. Choi bought 10,000 shares of Avis Budget Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.68 per share, for a total transaction of $556,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,570,176. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Avis Budget Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Avis Budget Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avis Budget Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Avis Budget Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. 99.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avis Budget Group Company Profile

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 515 dealer-operated and 410 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

