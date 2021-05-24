$1.85 Billion in Sales Expected for Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) will report $1.85 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Foot Locker’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.92 billion and the lowest is $1.79 billion. Foot Locker reported sales of $2.08 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Foot Locker will report full year sales of $8.10 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.80 billion to $8.33 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $8.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.02 billion to $8.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Foot Locker.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.90. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 4.44%. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.67) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FL shares. Cowen upped their price target on Foot Locker from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Foot Locker from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. B. Riley upped their price target on Foot Locker from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. TheStreet upgraded Foot Locker from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Foot Locker from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.39.

Shares of FL traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $61.55. 1,953,707 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,741,170. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.67 and a 200-day moving average of $49.52. Foot Locker has a one year low of $26.58 and a one year high of $66.71. The firm has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.38.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is 28.47%.

In related news, VP John A. Maurer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total value of $284,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,383,402.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 512,700 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $20,735,000 after buying an additional 144,527 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP lifted its position in Foot Locker by 338.9% during the fourth quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 67,638 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after purchasing an additional 52,228 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new position in Foot Locker during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,289,000. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in Foot Locker by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 33,996 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 12,879 shares during the period. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Foot Locker during the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.13% of the company’s stock.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

