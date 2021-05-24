$10.45 Billion in Sales Expected for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) will report $10.45 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Abbott Laboratories’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $10.75 billion and the lowest is $10.27 billion. Abbott Laboratories reported sales of $7.33 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 42.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will report full year sales of $41.85 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $41.17 billion to $42.19 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $41.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $40.45 billion to $44.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Abbott Laboratories.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 15.33%. The firm had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ABT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $137.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.06.

NYSE ABT traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $117.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,095,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,100,239. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.72, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.68. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $86.16 and a twelve month high of $128.54.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 587 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $70,798.07. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,036,025.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jared Watkin sold 94,576 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total value of $11,339,662.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,783 shares in the company, valued at $7,167,981.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,397 shares of company stock worth $12,290,269 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABT. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 50,903 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $6,100,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 15.1% in the first quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 1,528 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 63.8% in the first quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,344 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth about $3,575,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 36,831 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,414,000 after purchasing an additional 5,904 shares in the last quarter. 71.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

