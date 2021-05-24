100,000 Shares in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Acquired by Clarus Group Inc.

Clarus Group Inc. bought a new position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 100,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $509,837,000. Viking Global Investors LP grew its position in Boston Scientific by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 29,990,892 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,078,173,000 after purchasing an additional 11,161,162 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at $342,182,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 21,306,022 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $765,951,000 after purchasing an additional 5,520,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 621.3% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,986,649 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $215,220,000 after purchasing an additional 5,156,674 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BSX opened at $42.11 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 421.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.80. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $32.99 and a 52 week high of $44.63.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BSX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Boston Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.33.

In other Boston Scientific news, SVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 3,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $155,417.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,041,489.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 24,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total transaction of $974,708.58. Insiders sold 94,836 shares of company stock valued at $3,973,795 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

