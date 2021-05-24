1,085,000 Shares in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Purchased by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,085,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $65,957,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MET. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in MetLife in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in MetLife in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 73.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MetLife alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of MetLife from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Argus upped their price target on shares of MetLife from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of MetLife from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of MetLife from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $58.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.79.

In related news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total transaction of $710,380.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,784,172.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:MET opened at $64.71 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.58 and its 200-day moving average is $54.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. MetLife, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.82 and a 52 week high of $67.68. The firm has a market cap of $56.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.34.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.72. MetLife had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The company had revenue of $16.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. This is a positive change from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.17%.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Read More: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.