1,633 Shares in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RZG) Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RZG) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.19% of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RZG. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $174,000. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000.

NYSEARCA RZG opened at $154.53 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.29. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF has a one year low of $90.86 and a one year high of $175.53.

Guggenheim S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as the performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund invests in sectors, such as energy, consumer staples, industrials, financials, materials, healthcare, consumer discretionary, information technology and telecommunication services.

