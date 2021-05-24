$171.55 Million in Sales Expected for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) will post sales of $171.55 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $173.00 million and the lowest is $170.10 million. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust posted sales of $558.32 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 69.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will report full year sales of $706.30 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $686.00 million to $726.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $670.05 million, with estimates ranging from $619.00 million to $721.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 35.75% and a net margin of 60.51%.

Several brokerages have commented on PMT. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.79.

NYSE PMT traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.34. The company had a trading volume of 8,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 855,895. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $10.20 and a 52 week high of $20.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.17.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.72%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 696.30%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,729,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $311,856,000 after buying an additional 892,002 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 622,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,951,000 after purchasing an additional 150,431 shares during the period. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $260,000. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,673,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 420,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,404,000 after purchasing an additional 12,214 shares during the period. 68.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates through Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Correspondent Production segments. Its Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

