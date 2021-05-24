$193.91 Million in Sales Expected for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) will report $193.91 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for MarketAxess’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $192.26 million to $195.30 million. MarketAxess reported sales of $184.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that MarketAxess will report full-year sales of $783.74 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $757.27 million to $796.14 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $886.96 million, with estimates ranging from $846.55 million to $925.75 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for MarketAxess.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by ($0.02). MarketAxess had a return on equity of 33.03% and a net margin of 42.62%. The business had revenue of $195.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. MarketAxess’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on MarketAxess from $640.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James lowered their price target on MarketAxess from $599.00 to $595.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on MarketAxess from $580.00 to $545.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on MarketAxess from $558.00 to $545.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on MarketAxess from $575.00 to $538.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $570.67.

Shares of MKTX traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $456.40. The stock had a trading volume of 246,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,749. MarketAxess has a 12 month low of $431.19 and a 12 month high of $606.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $490.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $527.88. The company has a market capitalization of $17.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.05 and a beta of 0.38.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.63%.

In other MarketAxess news, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $518.80, for a total value of $10,376,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 785,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $407,560,460.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.02, for a total value of $46,002.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 6,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,862,704.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,603 shares of company stock valued at $16,395,842. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 80 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer firms worldwide. It offers the access to global liquidity in U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, U.S. Treasuries, municipal bonds, emerging market debt, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

