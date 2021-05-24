1ST Source Bank Has $2.25 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

1ST Source Bank lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 774.2% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,415,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,698,902,000 after buying an additional 4,795,555 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,228,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,719,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722,034 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,620.4% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,122,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $352,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057,247 shares in the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $132,565,000. Finally, Mizuho Bank Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,809,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ traded up $5.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $332.62. 1,158,673 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,577,805. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $223.94 and a 52 week high of $342.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $333.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $319.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

