1ST Source Bank Has $23.68 Million Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

1ST Source Bank grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 443,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,101 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 1.6% of 1ST Source Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. 1ST Source Bank owned 0.08% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $23,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 488.2% in the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 82.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EEM stock traded up $0.41 on Monday, reaching $53.55. 699,745 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,082,965. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $36.91 and a one year high of $58.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.33.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

