1ST Source Bank Has $5.38 Million Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

1ST Source Bank decreased its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,932 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,883 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $5,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. 68.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Cisco Systems news, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total value of $720,772.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,632,625.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSCO traded up $1.18 on Monday, reaching $53.61. 708,214 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,064,770. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.89. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.28 and a 52-week high of $54.14. The stock has a market cap of $226.33 billion, a PE ratio of 21.76, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.92.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 20.92%. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

CSCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.85.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

