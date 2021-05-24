1ST Source Bank Has $7.75 Million Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

1ST Source Bank cut its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 2.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,926 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 895 shares during the quarter. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in PayPal were worth $7,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Royal Harbor Partners LLC grew its position in PayPal by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 5,040 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $988,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,183,000. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in PayPal by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 268 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 3,829 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. 80.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PayPal alerts:

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.29, for a total transaction of $2,442,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,027,183.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 75,269 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.21, for a total transaction of $19,661,015.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 127,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,303,230.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 239,961 shares of company stock valued at $62,434,315. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PYPL traded up $5.25 on Monday, reaching $255.94. The company had a trading volume of 190,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,712,387. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.02 and a 1-year high of $309.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $257.97 and its 200-day moving average is $242.22.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 20.21%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on PayPal from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on PayPal from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Oddo Bhf assumed coverage on PayPal in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities downgraded PayPal from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on PayPal from $245.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.80.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.