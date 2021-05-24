1ST Source Bank Invests $17.43 Million in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

1ST Source Bank purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 341,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,427,000. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of 1ST Source Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFV. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 423.3% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 146.7% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $53.58. 1,986,859 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1 year low of $49.15 and a 1 year high of $59.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.28.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

