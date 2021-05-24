1ST Source Bank Reduces Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

1ST Source Bank decreased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 5.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,072 shares during the quarter. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $2,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 98.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 346,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,235,000 after purchasing an additional 171,816 shares in the last quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 125.6% during the first quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 4,502 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 10.4% during the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 1,369.9% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 16.3% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 284,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,559,000 after buying an additional 39,964 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.17% of the company’s stock.

KMB stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $132.66. 29,288 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,340,652. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.77. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $128.02 and a one year high of $160.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $135.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.66.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 376.18% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is presently 58.91%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on KMB shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $137.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $123.00 price target (down previously from $144.00) on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.31.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

